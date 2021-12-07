Judge likely to deny request to set aside jury’s verdict in Canton election challenge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An email obtained by WLBT shows that Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill is likely going to deny a request from Chip Matthews to set aside a jury’s verdict in his challenge of the Canton 2021 mayoral election.

Matthews filed the request last week, saying that the jury’s decision was “inconsistent with the evidence presented at trial.”

In a draft email sent to the attorneys in the case, Weill disagreed with Matthews, saying “the court... is of the opinion that the ample evidence presented supported the ultimate verdict of the jury.”

Matthews, a Republican, lost the general election to Dr. William Truly, a Democrat.

He challenged the case in Madison County Circuit Court, arguing that Truly’s name should have never been allowed on the general election ballot.

The jury agreed that Truly’s name was improperly added, but said the procedural issue did not impact the will of the voters and that Truly could remain mayor.

Matthews asked Weill to set aside that decision, arguing the jury’s instructions in the case were flawed.

The draft order, though, says during the trial, the instructions were accepted by Matthews’ attorney without objection.

“Both parties were invited and allowed to suggest changes to the form of the verdict instruction and changes were accepted by both parties,” Weill wrote.

The defendant is expected to prepare and submit a brief detailing the judge’s decision within seven days.

Weill would not comment for this story.

