JPD searching for 3 suspects involved in armed robbery at an Auto Zone in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at an Auto Zone in Jackson.

JPD says the thieves entered the store on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue with handguns and stole over $1,400 in cash.

The suspects then left the business in a grey Dodge Dart with a Carmax paper tag, traveling in an unknown direction.

Another robbery took place on November 30, where four men stole over $1,300 from a business on Meadowbrook Road. They were seen leaving in a Dodge Dart. 

JPD has not stated whether these robberies are connected.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, please contact JPD at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

