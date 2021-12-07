JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot
Published: Dec. 7, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:00 p.m. Monday night at Rose Street and Grand Avenue.
According to police, 43-year-old Timothy Swann was found shot to death in a gray SUV.
Swann collided with a tree, a fence and other vehicles after being shot.
Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects and motive.
