JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:00 p.m. Monday night at Rose Street and Grand Avenue.

According to police, 43-year-old Timothy Swann was found shot to death in a gray SUV.

Swann collided with a tree, a fence and other vehicles after being shot.

Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspects and motive.

