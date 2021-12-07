Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: chilly, gray Tuesday; nearing record highs by Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: With the front hanging out to our south, a weak wave will slip across it, keeping clouds and a chance for mist, drizzle and widely spaced showers in play through the day. After the morning 30s and 40s, we’ll only rebound to the upper 40s and lower 50s by afternoon amid cool easterly flow. We’ll keep the opportunity for a few showers overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A front will approach the region Wednesday morning – a few showers could flare up ahead of the front in the morning hours, mainly south of I-20. Gradually through the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will start to stream back into the area overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern continues with another wave forming along the residual boundary on Thursday – kicking up an opportunity for scattered showers early in the day. Temperatures will quickly stair climb through the 70s – nearly to 80 by Friday ahead of a sweeping system due into the area Saturday. Another risk for strong storms can’t be ruled out before another cool down and settling of the pattern by Sunday and into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

