City Council tables votes on water, sewer and sanitation increases at Tuesday meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if they’re going to pay more for water, sewer, and sanitation services.

Tuesday, the city council tabled a measure to vote on ordinances that would increase water and sewer rates by 20 percent and would raise trash pick-up fees from $20.80 a month to $35.

“We tabled it because we felt like we just needed some more information, and we wanted the opportunity to meet with our financial advisors,” said Council President Virgi Lindsay. “We will be scheduling a special city council meeting, where we will pretty much be just dealing with this item.”

A special meeting had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

With the proposed increases, sewer fees would go from $4.47 per hundred cubic feet (CCF) to $5.36 per CCF. Water would go from $3.21 to $3.81 per CCF.

Sanitation rates would go up to $35, in part, to help offset a deficit in the city’s Solid Waste Division.

It is the first of two rate hikes proposed in the coming year, and would be the first one since the city raised rates in 2013, under the late Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

“My constituents... many of them understand we have dire issues with our infrastructure in the city, and they are certainly very well aware of the consent decree,” Lindsay said. “And, so while I don’t think anyone relishes the notion of a rate increase, I do believe that many of my constituents understand that our city has been broken, and at some point in time, we are going to have to address these very serious issues.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is proposing the increase to help fund improvements under Jackson 2013 sewer consent decree.

Jackson entered into the decree that year with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The decree was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Under terms of the decree, the city must make around $960 million in repairs to its sewer system to bring it into compliance with federal water quality laws.

Lumumba said the increases, if collections on water and sewer bills improve, could generate around $20 million a year in new revenue.

He did not say how much the city’s collection rate would have to go up and did not immediately have that information available.

Jackson is having to raise rates, in part, as part of its plan to renegotiate consent decree terms.

Jackson was initially given 17.5 years to make some $400 million in upgrades to its sewer system.

Since then, the costs of the decree have more than doubled. However, the amount of time allowed to complete the decree’s requirements has remained the same.

In November, Jackson submitted its proposed decree modifications to EPA and DOJ, as well as a financial model on how to pay for those improvements.

All modifications have to be signed off on by the council, EPA, DOJ, and a judge for the Southern District.

On December 2, the District Court Magistrate Tom Lee filed a motion reopening the city’s consent decree case, so modifications can be submitted.

