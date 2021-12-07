Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Biloxi High School beefs up security to protect students

Metal detectors are being added after three incidents involving guns happened on campus in October and November.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School is beefing up security.

The school is adding metal detectors in an effort to help keep kids safe.

“I’m thrilled. I think it’s great. A-plus,” said parents Stephanie Edwards.

This change comes after three incidents involving guns on campus in October and November.

“I didn’t really think about it. I was just like, that’s going to happen from time to time. They’re like ooh, show and tell and they have a gun,” said parent Sandra Worden. “They got it under control and everything was good, but then it happened again and then one more time that I know of.”

The district said the added safety measures will be another step in providing a more secure learning environment.

This comes on the heels of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan last week, leaving four students dead and seven others injured.

“The first things people say in those news stories is that it could never happen here. That could so easily be us. We can think it wouldn’t be us but it could absolutely be us,” Edwards said.

School leaders said the goal is to increase safety and security measures at the school.

Students will pass through metal detectors at one of four entrances when they arrive. Pockets must be emptied, and students found in possession of illegal items will face disciplinary action in accordance with the student handbook.

“At least they’re doing something. It’s better than doing nothing at all. They’re trying. I think it’s a good precaution that they’re taking but I think we need to educate,” Worden said.

No word yet on when the district plans to begin using the metal detectors at the high school.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

