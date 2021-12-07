Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities confirm 2 people killed in separate Jackson homicides: 1 stabbed, 1 shot

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have confirmed two homicides that occurred in the Capital City Monday night.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a man was found shot multiple times at Rose Street and Grand Avenue. Police found him inside a gray SUV.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police do not have any information regarding suspects.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has also confirmed that a man was stabbed to death in the city.

He passed away in the emergency room at St. Dominic and has not been identified.

The year 2021 has become the deadliest in Jackson’s history, surpassing 2020′s homicide record.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

