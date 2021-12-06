Stokes to hold public hearing on potentially imposing curfew to keep minors from committing crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson City Councilman wants to hear from citizens about imposing a youth curfew in the Capital City to help combat crime.

This call for help comes as the city’s homicide rate increases to 131.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is holding a public hearing Thursday night to talk about what this curfew would look like and why it’s necessary.

At Stokes’ press conference Sunday, Jackson residents spoke of frustrations over seeing some Jackson youth throw their futures away because of crimes they commit.

“Us as an older generation have to stand up and say, ‘Enough is enough,’” resident Dorothy Davis said. “We’re going to stop just talking and be the backbone that we need to be and reach out and save some young person.”

Stokes said the curfew would be for those under the age of 18. It would go into effect at 10 p.m. during the week, at midnight on the weekends, and also during school hours.

“We need to make sure we have young people off the streets late at night and during school hours,” he said. “I understand we had a car jacking in a neighboring city last week with a school aged kid in the car. [They] should have been at school.”

It’s not the first time that the Councilman has focused on Jackson’s youth.

A month ago, he held a summit dubbed ‘Stop the Madness’ that aimed to connect parents with the right resources if their kids were in need of more mentoring.

“The chief of police said we have broken families. If we have broken families, let’s fix them and start with social workers,” Stokes said.

If minors are found violating the curfew under the new proposal, Stokes hopes to use social workers as a way of figuring out whether those children have any domestic issues that might explain their behavior.

The social workers can then use that information to figure out what resources on the state level could help.

If youth are found violating the curfew multiple times, Stokes proposes taking them to the youth detention center.

“We want to make sure that we can save these young people by instituting the curfew and keeping them out of harm’s way,” he said.

The city has had a curfew in past years, and Stokes said it wasn’t ever voted out. However, state law requires that curfews be reintroduced annually, according to Stokes.

The public hearing will take place Thursday night at 5:30 at New Hope Baptist Church off of East Hamilton Street.

Stokes is inviting the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department, social workers, and concerned citizens to go and be part of the solution.

The curfew proposal was introduced to the city council last week and is expected to be voted on early next year.

