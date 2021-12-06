Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who was last seen in Jackson.

Benjamin Isaiah Amenta is described as a white male who is five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 17, in the vicinity of East Northside Drive wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Benjamin Amenta, they are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.

