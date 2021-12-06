Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who was last seen in Jackson.

Benjamin Isaiah Amenta is described as a white male who is five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 17, in the vicinity of East Northside Drive wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Benjamin Amenta, they are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Charles Kalb
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Showers and storms likely Monday morning.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
WLBT News at 5 p.m. (12-5-21)
WLBT News at 5 p.m. (12-5-21)
Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Reeves: Mississippi will ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned