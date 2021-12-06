Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after fatal crash in Hinds County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road in Hinds County on Sunday, December 5.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road in Hinds County on Sunday, December 5.

A 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz driven by 41-year-old Monshon D. Dixon of Utica, Miss. was traveling west on Highway 18, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

