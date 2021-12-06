Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state on Monday, December 6.

The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized.

Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that Delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

While information on the infection rate and severity of the Omicron variant is still unknown, Dobbs said the best protection at this point is the COVID-19 vaccinations and booster.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” he said.

MSDH is also experiencing a minimal increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital and a minimal increase of COVID patients in the ICU and on vents.

Vaccinations for all Mississippians 5 and older can be found from healthcare providers, FQHCs, independent and retail pharmacies, and county health departments. Appointments at county health departments can be scheduled online at covidvaccine.umc.edu, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
Charles Kalb
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

Latest News

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in private plane crash in South America
Circuit Judge Faye Peterson accepts a plea deal from Anthony Thomas.
Jackson man who was afraid of dying behind bars to be released on plea deal
AP file
Jackson hosts ‘Pictures with Soul Santa’ for Christmas
30,000 square-foot playground to open Fri. at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex
30,000 square-foot playground to open Fri. at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex