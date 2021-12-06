Man last seen in Downtown Jackson weeks ago still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Downtown Jackson.

Randall Scott Chappell, 58, was last seen in the area of High Street.

Family members say he was last seen in October.

Chappell is five-feet-six-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where this man may be, call JPD at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.