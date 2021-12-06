Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man last seen in Downtown Jackson weeks ago still missing

Randall Scott Chappell
Randall Scott Chappell(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Downtown Jackson.

Randall Scott Chappell, 58, was last seen in the area of High Street.

Family members say he was last seen in October.

Chappell is five-feet-six-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where this man may be, call JPD at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
Charles Kalb
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

Latest News

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case
Vote on Belhaven Community Improvement District could come in first quarter of 2022
Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday As A Cold Front Sweeps Through The Area
First Alert Forecast: storm risk ending; cooler air filters in
Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America