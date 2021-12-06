Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Keith and Allyssa Killebrew(Alyssa Killebrew)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man whose pet kangaroo escaped last month was among three Americans who died in a private plane crash on Friday. The crash happened in South America.

Keith Killebrew died when the small plane he was in crashed, according to a Paraguayan news agency.

Killebrew was a Lexington native. His wife, child psychologist, Dr. Alyssa Killebrew is seven months pregnant and the couple shares a young daughter.

According to a family friend, he had cotton interests in that region.

Another man and a woman were also killed in the crash.

Keith and his wife recently opened a year-round camp for adolescents struggling with depression, grief, and trauma.

The camp is called SEK Therapeutic Intensives, named after their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Killebrew, their firstborn who was stillborn after Alyssa contracted COVID-19 last year.

Rocky, the kangaroo, is used in therapy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

