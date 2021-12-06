Connect. Shop. Support Local.
“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project

TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.(KWTX Viewer Submission)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.

A viewer sent in a photo of the sign from Sunday night, which shows a digital message board that said “Let’s Go Brandon.”

In a statement to KWTX, TxDOT said “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor. The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter.”

According to the Associated Press, the saying started in October, when a reporter was interviewing the winner of a NASCAR race. The crowd was chanting “F--- Joe Biden,” but the reporter thought they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Brown.

Since then, the saying has been used by those who oppose President Joe Biden.

