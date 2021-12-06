Jackson man accused of sexual battery against minors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs help in locating 34-year-old Sammie Woodard.

Woodard is wanted for four counts of sexual battery involving minors.

According to police, Woodard is traveling in a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade bearing tag HNW 6878.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or P3tips.com

