Jackson hosts ‘Pictures with Soul Santa’ for Christmas



By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the time of the year for you to snap some pictures of your kids with jolly Ol’ St. Nick.

The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks & Recreation is hosting, “Pictures with Soul Santa.”

Santa will be available to take pictures with children from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18.

Both events will be at the Westbrook House at Mynelle Gardens at 4736 Clinton Blvd. in Jackson.

Pictures are $10 and only cash will be accepted.

For more information, please call the city at 601-960-0471.

