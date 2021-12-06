Jackson hosts ‘Pictures with Soul Santa’ for Christmas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the time of the year for you to snap some pictures of your kids with jolly Ol’ St. Nick.
The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks & Recreation is hosting, “Pictures with Soul Santa.”
Santa will be available to take pictures with children from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18.
Both events will be at the Westbrook House at Mynelle Gardens at 4736 Clinton Blvd. in Jackson.
Pictures are $10 and only cash will be accepted.
For more information, please call the city at 601-960-0471.
