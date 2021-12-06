Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: strong storms possible Monday; unsettled pattern hold this week

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday As A Cold Front Sweeps Through The Area
Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday As A Cold Front Sweeps Through The Area
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONDAY: A cold front featuring a line of showers and storms will push through – with it, a risk for a few stronger storms embedded in it featuring gusty winds and hail, even a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Most of the storms will move out of the area by late afternoon. In the wake of the front, we’ll see temperatures in the 60s and 70s early drop into the 50s quickly behind the front. We’ll continue to fall into the 30s and 40s overnight with variably cloudy skies – a few showers could sneak back across areas south of I-20 by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: With the front hanging out to our south, a weak wave will slip across it, keeping clouds and a chance for scattered showers in play through the day. After the morning 30s and 40s, we’ll only rebound to the 50s by afternoon amid cool easterly flow. We’ll keep the opportunity for a few showers overnight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern continues with another wave forming along the residual boundary on Wednesday – kicking up an opportunity for scattered showers early in the day. Temperatures will quickly stair climb through the 70s – nearly to 80 by Friday ahead of a sweeping system due into the area Saturday. Another risk for strong storms can’t be ruled out before another cool down and settling of the pattern by Sunday and into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

