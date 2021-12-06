Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather continuing to push through our area, with cooler air pushing into the South behind the front

We've had storms rolling through the area, and at times had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Now as front pushes through waiting for the cooler air to move in(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate after making it through what looked to be the worse for us. Right now the line of storms is still pushing through with just rain and maybe some thunder.  As the front pushes through temperatures will also be decreasing as we go into the late afternoon and evening hours. High was supposed to be 70 but we may only reach the mid-60s and then decrease and Lows in the upper 30s

Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s

Wednesday is a day that we could also see a few storms again. Models aren’t looking robust as they were a day or two ago. But none the less we are going to continue to watch the system that pushes through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. It doesn’t look to be severe, but keeping an eye on it. High on Wednesday low 60s. Low upper 40s

Thursday And Friday still look to hold rain chances for us at about 20 to 30% chance of showers. Thursday High upper 60s Low, low 50s. Friday High low 70s. Low upper 50s.

Storms look to return for us on Saturday, we are continuing to watch this particular system as it moves through. High on Saturday in the low 70s but temps will continue to drop as cooler air pushes down south again. Low Saturday night 40.

Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

