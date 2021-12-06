Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Cody Johnson and Friends live on tour in 2022 and coming to the Brandon Amphitheater on March 24th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th at noon.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Cody Johnson & Friends live tour will make its way to the Brandon Amphitheater on March 24, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 10 at noon.

Known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence, COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson has established a following of passionately loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across the country and have helped him accumulate more than two billion streams worldwide.

His new sophomore major-label release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville Human The Double Album recently debuted as the top country album in the nation.

Cody is the recipient of multiple ACM and CMA Awards nominations, his RIAA certifications include two Gold-selling songs (“Nothin’ On You” and “With You I Am”) and the Platinum-selling, Top 10 single, “On My Way To You.”

Named one of NSAI’s 10 Songs I’d Wish I’d Written 2020 and ASCAP’s Most Performed Songs of 2019, “On My Way To You” was featured on his first major-label release, Ain’t Nothin’ to It, which skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and all-genre Digital Sales charts.

