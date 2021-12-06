Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body

David Neal Cox
David Neal Cox(WLBT/MDOC)
By Anthony Warren and Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after David Neal Cox was executed, his attorneys are disclosing the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body.

Felicia Cox, David Cox’s sister-in-law, has been missing since 2007. According to attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel, “Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family.”

Cox was executed on November 17. Shortly before his death, Cox agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege after his death.

On November 19, two days later, attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to the District Attorney John Weddle.

According to a release from Weddle’s office, “Cox provided the alleged location and an admission of guilt” in killing Felecia.

“There was no indication anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death,” a release from Weddle states.

Amber Miskelly, Felecia’s daughter, says she just wants to give her mother a proper burial. “At this point, I’m just wanting to find my mother,” she said. “I hope we do find her remains with the information David left... I just want to be able to give her a proper burial. What she deserves.”

Since the disclosure, Weddle’s office has been working with the sheriff and investigators to search for Felicia’s remains. Experts in archaeology and anthropology from Mississippi State University have been called in to assist.

“We would like to stress that locating the remains of Felicia Cox is not a foregone conclusion,” Weddle said. “We are hopeful the information is accurate and that recovery efforts will be successful so that Felicia’s family may give her a proper burial.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
Charles Kalb
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter
Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Sign out front of Canton City Hall.
Judge orders Canton Election Commission to certify 2021 general election results
Sammie Woodard
Jackson man accused of sexual battery against minors
15-year-old boy identified as victim killed on Derrick Street in Jackson