Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Alabama woman is behind bars in Warren County after leading authorities on a wrong-way pursuit on Interstate-20.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, 911 calls started coming in around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night reporting that the car was driving the wrong way near the Flowers exit.

Sheriff Martin Pace and deputies then shut down the eastbound lanes and the exit to Highway 61.

The pursuit finally ended when the driver approached the blocked exit and made a U-turn.

The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Alison Moody of Bay Minette, Alabama.

It’s not clear why she was going the wrong way.

