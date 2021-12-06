30,000 square-foot playground to open Fri. at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new, life-size playground for little and big kids opens this week at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex.

The 30,000-square-foot playground will feature 80 play activities, 73 of these features will be inclusive to children with accessibility needs.

It’s the first phase of a multi-purpose complex; other phases include an outdoor pavilion and museum walking trail.

The playground will be between the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

A custom We-Go-Swing will allow accessibility to children with and without wheelchairs.

The 30,000-square-foot playground is separated into different play areas based on age, for children ages six months to 12 years old.

One rare feature you can expect is a play structure called the Wedra, the first in the entire world with this design.

A $3.86 million grant improving the health and well-being of Mississippians made this innovative project possible.

The grand opening is Friday, December 10.

