15-year-old boy identified as victim killed on Derrick Street in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal Jackson shooting the night of November 26.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has confirmed the victim to be Sullivan Blackmon. He was shot twice and died at the scene on Derrick Street.

An assault rifle was found lying next to his body and approximately nine shell casings were found in the street.

A 13-year-old, who was shot in both legs during the same shooting, was taken to a local hospital.

Blackmon is the eighth teenager killed in Jackson this year, according to records from individual JPD reports.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

