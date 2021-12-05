Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance

Vaccine
Vaccine(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Starkville city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may have to pay an extra $75 a month for medical insurance starting in early February.

Aldermen for the Mississippi city set the policy back in September, but delayed implementation until February.

Board attorney Chris Latimer told the board it must provide a reasonable alternative to the surcharge to meet legal requirements for the increase.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the board will allow unvaccinated employees to be exempt from the penalty if their physician fills out a form saying that getting the vaccine is unreasonably difficult for the employee because of a medical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Mississippi was at risk of not sending a student to a national spelling bee. But organizers...
Effort means S-U-C-C-E-S-S for Mississippi spelling bee
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photograph, a student walks across the University of Southern Mississippi...
Project documents Black man banned by Mississippi university
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric...
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Mississippi, coach Lane Kiffin agree to new contract