Project documents Black man banned by Mississippi university

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Some University of Southern Mississippi students are working on a project to document the story of a Black man who was barred from attending the university in the 1950s.

Clyde Kennard was denied entry between 1955 and 1959 and later died after inadequate medical treatment while serving prison time for crimes he did not commit.

Students have been taking documents related to Kennard’s case and making them accessible in a centralized, accessible digital humanities site.

They researched materials from the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, transcribed previously recorded interviews and conducted oral histories with people who figured prominently in Kennard’s story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.