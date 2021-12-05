Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer buying food for Auburn students during finals week

RAW: Octavia Spencer interview
RAW: Octavia Spencer interview
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn alumna and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is buying food for Auburn students as a gift to help them get through finals week.

Thanks to Spencer, students will enjoy free food (while supplies last) throughout the week of finals.

War Damn Finals Cram kicks off Sunday at The Edge from 10 pm-midnight.

The food includes tacos, Philly cheesesteaks and gyros.

Spencer is from Montgomery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin commits to contract extension with Ole Miss
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship
SOURCE: JSU Athletics
History on the line for Jackson State
Ole Miss quarterback wins 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the Year