Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss to play Baylor University in Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to Oxford for the second year in a row.(Twitter/@OleMissFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss rebels will face-off against No. 7 Baylor University for the All State Sugar Bowl.

The game will be on Saturday, January 1 at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m in New Orleans.

Coach Lane Kiffin led No. 8 Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season, including a 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his second year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Mississippi was at risk of not sending a student to a national spelling bee. But organizers...
Effort means S-U-C-C-E-S-S for Mississippi spelling bee
Vaccine
Unvaccinated Starkville employees to pay more for insurance
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photograph, a student walks across the University of Southern Mississippi...
Project documents Black man banned by Mississippi university
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric...
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship