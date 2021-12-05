Ole Miss to play Baylor University in Allstate Sugar Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss rebels will face-off against No. 7 Baylor University for the All State Sugar Bowl.

The game will be on Saturday, January 1 at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m in New Orleans.

Coach Lane Kiffin led No. 8 Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season, including a 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his second year.

