Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi State to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is set to face off against Texas Tech in the 2021 Autozone Liberty Bowl.

The game will take place in Memphis on December 28 at 5:45 p.m.

It has also been announced that Ole Miss will play Baylor University in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

That game will be on Saturday, January 1, at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m. in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin commits to contract extension with Ole Miss
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship
WLBT's The End Zone
Madison Central wins Class 6A championship for first time since 1999
Dia Chawla is a star in tennis, basketball and dance.
Miss. teen named national winner of Heisman High School Scholarship