Mississippi State to face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is set to face off against Texas Tech in the 2021 Autozone Liberty Bowl.

The game will take place in Memphis on December 28 at 5:45 p.m.

Put it on the calendar, we're going bowling!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/4rlRrk0A6c — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 5, 2021

It has also been announced that Ole Miss will play Baylor University in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

That game will be on Saturday, January 1, at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m. in New Orleans.

