Mississippi, coach Lane Kiffin agree to new contract

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi and Lane Kiffin have agreed to what the school says is a new contract after the program’s first 10-win regular season.

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced the new deal Saturday.

The school did not release any details of the contract.

Kiffin led No. 8 Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season, including a 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his second year.

The Rebels are headed to a New Year’s Six bowl.

