Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson State University wins SWAC Championship for first time since 2007

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History has been made in Jackson, Miss.

The Jackson State Tigers defeated Prairie View 27-10 to win the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007.

With the win, the Tigers not only book their first ever trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga, but also marks the first 11-win season in program history.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle

Latest News

SOURCE: JSU Athletics
History on the line for Jackson State
Ole Miss quarterback wins 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
Deion Sanders named SWAC Coach of the Year
Southern Miss football
Fast start, strong finish, help USM log 2nd straight football win