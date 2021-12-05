Jackson State University wins SWAC Championship for first time since 2007

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History has been made in Jackson, Miss.

The Jackson State Tigers defeated Prairie View 27-10 to win the SWAC Championship for the first time since 2007.

With the win, the Tigers not only book their first ever trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga, but also marks the first 11-win season in program history.

