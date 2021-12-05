Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89

FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.

The Opry, the longest-running radio show in history, announced Jackson’s death in a news release.

Jackson, a guitarist, performed on the Opry beginning in 1956 and was still appearing on the show in 2010. His real name was Stonewall, after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

According to WSMV-TV, the late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs.”

“Waterloo” was a hit on the country and pop charts in 1959. His other hits, mostly in the 1960s, included “Don’t Be Angry,” “B.J. the D.J,” “Why I’m Walkin’,” “A Wound Time Can’t Erase” and “I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water.”

In 1971, he recorded his version of Lobo’s “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo.”

Over the course of his career, Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country charts.

In 2008, at age 75, he settled a federal age discrimination lawsuit against the Opry. He claimed Opry officials had cut back his appearances starting in 1998, and sought $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Jackson was born in eastern North Carolina and was raised on a south Georgia farm.

Jackson’s mentor in his early career was country legend Ernest Tubb, who bought him his first stage clothes and hired him as his opening act. He was presented with the Ernest Tubb Memorial Award in 1997 for his contributions to country music, according to the Grand Ole Opry website.

In 1991, he privately published his autobiography, “From the Bottom Up.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric...
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Mississippi, coach Lane Kiffin agree to new contract
WLBT at 6a
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages