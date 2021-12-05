Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Another quiet day on Sunday for us, but Monday will bring us thunderstorms with a few storms being strong to severe.

We are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms Monday morning.
We are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms Monday morning.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday holds a very low rain chance for us at about a 20 percent chance of showers. Sunday night going into Monday looks to be the best chance for rain to move. With Highs in the upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate to heavy as the front finally pushes through the south region Monday morning. We are under a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms. The impacts look to include strong wind gusts ahead of the front. Tornado impact is low for us and flooding, not a major impact. Those living in low lining areas could see some flooding. Storms are expected to move through between 5:00 AM Monday morning until about 1 o’clock pm on Monday. Be careful on travels Monday morning. Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Highs in the upper 60s and Lows low 40s

Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s. Wednesday, we could see a few more storms push through, we are looking at about a 40% chance of showers and storms. It doesn’t look to be severe, but keeping an eye on it. High on Wednesday upper 60s. Low low 40s

Thursday And Friday still look to hold rain chances for us at about 20 to 30% chance of showers. Thursday High upper 60s Low, low 50s. Friday High low 70s. Low upper 50s. Our next opportunity for storms will be on Saturday of this upcoming weekend, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s and Lows in the upper 40s.

Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

Threats for our area, looking at gusty winds ahead of the front and during the storms. Tornado...
Threats for our area, looking at gusty winds ahead of the front and during the storms. Tornado Threat is low, Flood Threat is low. Hail Threat low to none.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street
Jack Allin says his home was listed without his permission on Zillow. He's not selling it for...
Fondren architect says house was listed on Zillow without his permission
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
A crash was reported.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Latest News

Unsettled weather expected this week
First Alert Forecast: fairly quiet on Sunday before areawide showers & potentially storms arrive into Monday
Showers likely by Monday morning.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Spotty showers start off our morning, with persistent cloud cover throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers to start our morning, and cloud cover persists through the afternoon and evening.
Showers to return at time this weekend
First Alert Forecast: chances for rain to return this weekend