First Alert Forecast: Another quiet day on Sunday for us, but Monday will bring us thunderstorms with a few storms being strong to severe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday holds a very low rain chance for us at about a 20 percent chance of showers. Sunday night going into Monday looks to be the best chance for rain to move. With Highs in the upper 70s and Lows in the low 60s

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate to heavy as the front finally pushes through the south region Monday morning. We are under a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms. The impacts look to include strong wind gusts ahead of the front. Tornado impact is low for us and flooding, not a major impact. Those living in low lining areas could see some flooding. Storms are expected to move through between 5:00 AM Monday morning until about 1 o’clock pm on Monday. Be careful on travels Monday morning. Monday holds a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Highs in the upper 60s and Lows low 40s

Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s. Wednesday, we could see a few more storms push through, we are looking at about a 40% chance of showers and storms. It doesn’t look to be severe, but keeping an eye on it. High on Wednesday upper 60s. Low low 40s

Thursday And Friday still look to hold rain chances for us at about 20 to 30% chance of showers. Thursday High upper 60s Low, low 50s. Friday High low 70s. Low upper 50s. Our next opportunity for storms will be on Saturday of this upcoming weekend, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s and Lows in the upper 40s.

Thank you for tuning in and watching WLBT First Alert Weather

Threats for our area, looking at gusty winds ahead of the front and during the storms. Tornado Threat is low, Flood Threat is low. Hail Threat low to none. (WLBT)

