First Alert Forecast: active start to the work week expected on Monday with few strong storms possible

Isolated severe storms possible Monday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After days of mostly dry conditions, an unsettled weather pattern is expected into the work week. Fairly quiet conditions will be around this evening and for most of tonight with temperatures holding steady in the 60s all night long. A few showers or thunderstorms could develop/move in late tonight as a cold front nears the area, but it looks like most of the activity will hold off until closer to sunrise tomorrow morning.

It will be an active start to the work week on Monday with an approaching cold front. We are expecting an organized line of showers and storms to move in from the north early tomorrow morning around 6 AM and likely will clear the around closer to 2 to 3 PM. There is the potential for a few isolated severe storms. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in place for all of central MS. The main threat we watching for will be damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it is slim. So, a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. High temperatures tomorrow will be reached during the morning hours where we will start off the day in the 60s to near 70 degrees before dropping to the 50s by the afternoon period behind the front. Overnight lows into early Tuesday morning will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

With the front expected to stall out just to the south along with multiple disturbances likely to move in through the week, scattered showers could be possible almost every day. Highs will remain on the cooler side in the 50s and lower 60s through Wednesday before 70s and possibly lower 80s return through the rest of the week. Models have been suggesting another significant low-pressure system could move in by Saturday bringing more rain and possibly storms. More details on this storm potential are to come closer to time.

