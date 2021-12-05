Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders left, is congratulated by Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley at the conclusion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 27-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deion Sanders checked the primary objective off his coaching to-do list with a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, leading Jackson State to a 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M.

And Sanders’ Tigers captured the title Saturday with a performance befitting his Hall of Fame versatility as a cornerback, receiver and returner: scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

It is Jackson State’s first league title since 2007 and caps off what has been an impressive season for “Coach Prime.”

The SWAC coach of the year and Jackson State head to the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State for the Black college championship.

