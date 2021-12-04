Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55

Latest News

WLBT at 4:30a
The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting