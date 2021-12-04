Connect. Shop. Support Local.
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama

Starlink Satellites
Starlink Satellites
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you may be wondering what that mysterious string of lights is doing in the sky, but fear not it is not an alien invasion or UFO.

The lights many of you are seeing are SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites. The lights resemble a train of bright lights in the sky. Starlink is his satellite network that is being developed to provide global broadband coverage for high-speed internet access.

There are currently about 1,500 Starlink satellites in orbit now from SpaceX.

WAFF 48 has received multiple reports of sightings in the Tennessee Valley Friday night. Starlink satellites have also been spotted over the UK and Ireland.

Starlink sightings can be tracked here: https://findstarlink.com/.

