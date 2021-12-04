Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Scott Co. woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb of Forest, MS, in Scott County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb of Forest, Miss., in Scott County.

She is described as a white female, five-feet two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, December 3, 2021, at about 8:00 p.m. near Hillsboro Ludlow Road in Scott County.

Glenda Webb is believed to be in a 2010 gray Honda Odyssey bearing MS tag SBC2580 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Glenda Webb suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Glenda Webb, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.

