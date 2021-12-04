One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3, near McGraw Road, in Yazoo County at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Friday, December 3.

A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 40-year-old Roderick T. Williams of Yazoo City, Miss., traveled north on Highway 3 when his vehicle collided with the front of a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Roderick K. Baker of Yazoo City, Miss.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and two other passengers were airlifted to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

Williams, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Yazoo County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.

