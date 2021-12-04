Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3, near McGraw Road, in Yazoo County at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Friday, December 3.

A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 40-year-old Roderick T. Williams of Yazoo City, Miss., traveled north on Highway 3 when his vehicle collided with the front of a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Roderick K. Baker of Yazoo City, Miss.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and two other passengers were airlifted to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

Williams, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Yazoo County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55

Latest News

Eyesore: Illegal trash dumps cause problems in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb...
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Scott Co. woman
Spotty showers to begin our morning, as persistent cloud cover continues through the afternoon...
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station