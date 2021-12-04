Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction

Tessica Brown
Tessica Brown
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Louisiana native Tessica Brown is once again having issues with her hair. She became a viral sensation when she had applied Gorilla Glue to her ponytail.

Brown recently posted a video on social media sharing a new problem she now has with her hair....it’s falling out. She started losing clumps after using chemicals to change her hair color.

“I really thought my hair was strong enough for chemicals I dyed my hair in this happened,” she captioned in her video.

Brown explains in the video that she wanted to cover up a few gray hairs, so she decided to dye her hair before getting in the shower. While she was washing her hair, she noticed her hair falling out in clumps.

According to TMZ, Tessica’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, said that she dyed her hair brown two days ago, now she might have to shave her head because her hair is like elastic and it comes right out when she uses a comb.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb...
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Scott Co. woman
Spotty showers to begin our morning, as persistent cloud cover continues through the afternoon...
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Mugshot of James Crumbley provided by Oakland County Sheriff's Office. James and Jennifer...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids
The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching