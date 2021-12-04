Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man fatally shot at Texaco Food Mart on North State Street

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was fatally shot on North State Street in Jackson on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says a man was shot multiple times sitting inside a dark grey Nissan Altima at a Texaco Food Mart.

Witnesses tell WLBT that they heard at least 20 gunshots ring out. WLBT’s Quentin Smith says he counted 14 holes on the vehicle’s passenger side, and other holes were seen on the driver’s side.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

