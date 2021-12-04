Madison Central wins Class 6A championship for first time since 1999

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - History was on the line Friday night as two teams battled in a game that will not be forgotten for a very long time.

The Madison Central Jaguars faced off against the Brandon Bulldogs for the second time of the year, except this time, the stakes were much higher.

The Bulldogs had not appeared in a championship game since 2012, where they fell short. Meanwhile, the Jaguars go back even further to 1999 when they appeared in their last championship game.

Back in September, these two juggernauts went against each other, with the Jaguars handing the Bulldogs their only loss of the season.

History would indeed repeat itself.

The Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs 24-17 to win the MHSAA 6A championship game for the second time in program history.

