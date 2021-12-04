First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers to start our morning, and cloud cover persists through the afternoon and evening.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Saturday holds potential for rain this morning. A few spots showers on Saturday during the day may be possible as well. This is a part of our next system that is making its way through the southern region. We are looking at about a 20 to 30 percent chance of light rain. Our High decreases to the Low 70s and Low mid-50s. Sunday also holds a low rain chance for us at about a 30 percent chance of showers. Sunday night going into Monday looks to be the best chance for rain to move. With Highs in the low 70s and Lows in the low 50s

Monday, our rain chances look a little more moderate to heavy at times as the front finally pushes through the south region. Wednesday holds a few thunderstorms for us as the front pushes through. We could see ahead of the front some gusty winds at the time. Not looking to be severe at the time. We are looking at a 50 percent chance of showers. With Highs returning to the low 60s and Lows in the upper 30s

Tuesday, we have also tagged a 20 percent chance due to any late showers Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Tuesdays the High mid to upper 60s and Low mid-40s

Wednesday is a day that we could also see a few storms again. Models aren’t looking robust as they were a day or two ago. But none the less we are going to continue to watch the system that pushes through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. It doesn’t look to be severe, but keeping an eye on it. High on Wednesday low 60s. Low upper 40s

Thursday And Friday still look to hold rain chances for us at about 20 to 30% chance of showers. Thursday High upper 60s Low, low 50s. Friday High low 70s. Low upper 50s.

