First Alert Forecast: fairly quiet on Sunday before areawide showers & potentially storms arrive into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a few spotty light showers earlier today, it was another fairly dry and warm day in the 70s across central MS. There is a slight chance for a couple of rogue showers this evening and overnight, but we should continue to see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will remain on the mild side tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Areas of fog will could also develop late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Be safe on the roadways!

Sunday’s forecast will also feature pretty quiet conditions. We will see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon hours with highs expected to reach the middle 70s. I can’t completely rule out a few pop-up showers during the day, but better chances for rain and thunderstorms likely won’t arrive until the early morning hours of Monday.

Widespread shower and thunderstorm chances will likely hold off early until Monday morning as a cold front enters from the north. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for a few isolated severe storms for damaging wind gusts for areas closer to the MS River. In the wake of the front, temperatures will likely drop throughout the day as cooler air moves in. Unsettled weather is expected to stick around Tuesday night and into Wednesday as the front continues to hang around the region and as another area of low pressure moves in. Showers and thunderstorm chances will exist during this time as well as into the weekend where we are watching the potential for another system to swing in.

