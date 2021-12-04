Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
James Hardin II
Madison man charged with sexual battery in Oxford
Kathryn (Katy) Rix Warren
FOUND SAFE: Madison Police Department locate missing 16-year-old
The scene at Clinton Walmart
Suspect who carjacked woman at Clinton Walmart in custody following police chase

Latest News

Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
Jackson mother battling rare condition needs bone marrow donor
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Lawmakers react to EPA letter urging Gov. Reeves to use $75M for underserved communities,...
Lawmakers react to EPA letter urging Gov. Reeves to use $75M for underserved communities, including Jackson
Showers possible over the weekend.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast