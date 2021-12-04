Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Eyesore: Illegal trash dumps cause problems in Jackson

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An illegal dump site is filling up with tires, worsening the problem of blight in Mississippi’s capital city. Residents say they want officials to stop the problem.

A vacant lot in the central part of Jackson has mounds of tires and bags of garbage.

The lot used to be home to a Mississippi Valley Gas office. Those who frequent the area say they’ve noticed tires accumulating the last few months.

Business owners say when the city cleans the site, people just leave more trash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January
David Tyler
Man accused of carjacking 80-year-old at Clinton Walmart also charged with kidnapping nephews
Ebonee White
Miss. mother charged with manslaughter after infant dies from Fentanyl, police say
Police arrest man with rifle at crime scene
VIDEO: Police arrest man who approached crime scene with rifle
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55
Man nicknamed ‘Flap’ wanted for murder after person shot, killed on I-55

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Glenda Webb...
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Scott Co. woman
Spotty showers to begin our morning, as persistent cloud cover continues through the afternoon...
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Madison Central wins Class 6A championship for first time since 1999
Madison Central wins Class 6A championship for first time since 1999