Eyesore: Illegal trash dumps cause problems in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An illegal dump site is filling up with tires, worsening the problem of blight in Mississippi’s capital city. Residents say they want officials to stop the problem.

A vacant lot in the central part of Jackson has mounds of tires and bags of garbage.

The lot used to be home to a Mississippi Valley Gas office. Those who frequent the area say they’ve noticed tires accumulating the last few months.

Business owners say when the city cleans the site, people just leave more trash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.