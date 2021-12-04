Entergy employee’s giant Norwegian Spruce lights up Rockefeller Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The most famous Christmas tree in the country has a big Mississippi connection!

The Norwegian Spruce chosen to stand in Rockefeller Center this year belongs to Devon Price, an Entergy employee who lives in Jackson.

It comes from his property in Maryland. The 79-foot tree now stands in the middle of New York City.

It was lit December 1 during a live broadcast on NBC, and has been decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star that weighs 900 pounds.

And just like that, it’s Christmas time. pic.twitter.com/gK9tRnwrEf — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) December 2, 2021

