Comcast grant offers veterans careers in coding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is helping veterans start new careers in technology.

The telecommunications corporation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to the Veterans Coding program, enabling them to attend free classes. As a result, one Jackson veteran went from relying on an income from tips to developing media platforms for a state agency.

“I just worked a lot of odd jobs, just kind of bounced around,” said Jordan Roland.

The U.S. Air Force veteran was a weather forecaster while in the military. After leaving in 2012, the Northwest Rankin High School graduate found only service industry and retail jobs for about seven years.

“I was specifically looking for veterans programs when I stumbled upon the coding academy,” said Roland.

The free 11-month training has been offering classes for veterans since 2018.

“I’m currently working as a contractor for Mississippi Code Works, and we’re making apps and websites for small businesses in the Jackson area,” said the 31-year-old veteran.

Roland, a Natchez native, has also worked with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Comcast is making these opportunities possible through a partnership that started in 2019, creating the Veterans Coding program.

“Military engagement and recognizing those that have sacrificed so much for us is extremely important to Comcast,” said Comcast Senior Communications Director Sara Jo Walker. “Our commitment goes back decades actually to our founder Ralph Roberts who was a U.S. Navy veteran.”

About 50 veterans have applied for the upcoming coding class, which starts in July. Since 2018 Comcast NBCUniversal has contributed more than $100,000.00 to train veterans, military spouses, and other participants.

