2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Friday night left multiple people injured.

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley.

Memphis police say two children were shot and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. One child was transported in critical condition, and the second child is in non-critical condition.

A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a blue four-door Nissan Maxima.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 9:35 pm, Officers made the scene of a shooting at 3885 Elvis Presley where they located 3 victims. 2 juveniles xported to LeB, 1 critical and 1 non-critical. One female adult xported to ROH non-critical. Suspects fled in a blue 4dr Nissan Maxima. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 4, 2021

