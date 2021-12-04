2 children, 1 woman injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Friday night left multiple people injured.
The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley.
Memphis police say two children were shot and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. One child was transported in critical condition, and the second child is in non-critical condition.
A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the suspects fled the scene in a blue four-door Nissan Maxima.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
