UPDATE: Baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, woman charged

Melissa A. Smith
Melissa A. Smith(Northport PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Police are questioning a woman after they said she left a baby girl in a shopping cart at Walmart Thursday night.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said officers got the call around 8:30 p.m. that a baby had been found alone and in a shopping cart at the store at 5710 McFarland.

When Northport Officers arrived, they located a 4.5-month-old baby girl in the care of employees inside the store near the jewelry department.

The baby girl was taken to DCH. The baby is okay and is now in the custody of DHR.

An investigation found Melissa A. Smith, 37, of Tuscaloosa, was pushing the shopping cart the baby was found in. It is not believed that Smith is the infant’s mother.

Smith was arrested on Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of Marijuana II, and Unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $17,500.00.

Northport Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the abandonment and identify and locate the mother of the child. Additional criminal charges may be pending.

