UMMC hiring over 70 entry level part-time, full-time jobs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for employment, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a job fair.
UMMC is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 9 at Tougaloo Community Center at 318 Vine Street in Jackson.
Over 70 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available.
No experience is needed and training will be available for all positions.
Pay starts at $10 per hour and full benefit packages are offered to employees.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Housekeeper
- Floor Technician
- Patient Transporter
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding by local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.