UMMC hiring over 70 entry level part-time, full-time jobs

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for employment, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a job fair.

UMMC is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 9 at Tougaloo Community Center at 318 Vine Street in Jackson.

Over 70 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available. 

No experience is needed and training will be available for all positions.

Pay starts at $10 per hour and full benefit packages are offered to employees.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Housekeeper
  • Floor Technician
  • Patient Transporter

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding by local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

